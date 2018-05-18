China Charity Federation raises 21.8b yuan in 2017

China Charity Federation (CCF), one of the country's most influential charity organizations, received 21.8 billion yuan ($3.42 billion) in donations, both money and goods, in 2017, the federation said Friday.

This was the first time that the CCF's annual donations exceeded 20 billion yuan, Li Bengong, federation chairman, said when delivering a work report at a meeting in Beijing.

The federation spent or distributed money and goods worth 19.2 billion yuan in 2017, said Li.

It carried out more than 50 charity projects last year in areas including medical care, education, and poverty relief amongst others.

Founded in 1994, the CCF is a non-profit public welfare institution with 385 member units nationwide.