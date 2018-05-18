LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

China Charity Federation raises 21.8b yuan in 2017

1
2018-05-18 15:20Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

China Charity Federation (CCF), one of the country's most influential charity organizations, received 21.8 billion yuan ($3.42 billion) in donations, both money and goods, in 2017, the federation said Friday.

This was the first time that the CCF's annual donations exceeded 20 billion yuan, Li Bengong, federation chairman, said when delivering a work report at a meeting in Beijing.

The federation spent or distributed money and goods worth 19.2 billion yuan in 2017, said Li.

It carried out more than 50 charity projects last year in areas including medical care, education, and poverty relief amongst others.

Founded in 1994, the CCF is a non-profit public welfare institution with 385 member units nationwide.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.