Top DPRK leader asks troops to support economic construction

2018-05-18

Kim Jong Un, the top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), demanded the troops provide support for the country's economic construction, official media reported Friday.

Kim made the remarks at the 1st Enlarged Meeting of the 7th Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

He called on the military to safeguard and guarantee efforts to implement the decisions of the 3rd Plenum of the 7th WPK Central Committee convened in April, to concentrate on socialist economic construction.

Kim praised the army for fulfilling its duty as the vanguard and main force of the revolution on every major front of the socialist economic construction.

According to the KCNA, the meeting also discussed and decided on a series of organizational measures to further strengthen the army militarily and politically.

　　

