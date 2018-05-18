Terracotta Warriors museum partners U.S. company to better preserve cultural relics

The Emperor Qin Shihuang's Mausoleum Site Museum in northwest China's Shaanxi Province and U.S.-based Johnson & Johnson's pharmaceutical subsidiary in China co-launched a project Thursday to protect cultural relics.

The museum and Xi'an Janssen Pharmaceutical Ltd. have been cooperating on the protection of the Terracotta Warriors since 2000. Three phases of cooperation have been completed.

The fourth phase will start in 2019 and last five years. Based on the results from the previous phases, the two parties will emphasize enhancing the analysis and detection capabilities of the museum and its laboratory functions, as well as talent training.

Joaquin Duato, executive vice president of Johnson & Johnson, said the cooperation would continue to promote heritage conservation through medical innovation and expertise.

Xi'an Janssen has provided equipment and antifungal agents to help the museum set up microbiological and color paint research labs during previous cooperation.