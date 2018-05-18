LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

SCO members vow to enhance cooperation in anti-drug battle

1
2018-05-18 11:08Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Anti-drug authorities from member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Thursday pledged to enhance cooperation, as drug manufacturing and smuggling have spread across the world.

The pledge was made at a conference of anti-drug heads of SCO member countries, which reached consensus on several issues ranging from boosting drug intelligence-exchanges to upholding the international drug control system.

They agreed to submit a draft on preventing abuse of narcotics and psychotropic substances to the SCO Qingdao summit for approval.

The officials vowed to safeguard the authority of UN anti-drug conventions and oppose the legalization of drugs.

Liu Yuejin, deputy director of the China National Narcotic Control Commission, said he hoped the SCO member countries would consolidate the cooperation achievements in drug control and contribute to building a community of a shared future on anti-drug use and common interests.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.