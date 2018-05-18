SCO members vow to enhance cooperation in anti-drug battle

Anti-drug authorities from member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Thursday pledged to enhance cooperation, as drug manufacturing and smuggling have spread across the world.

The pledge was made at a conference of anti-drug heads of SCO member countries, which reached consensus on several issues ranging from boosting drug intelligence-exchanges to upholding the international drug control system.

They agreed to submit a draft on preventing abuse of narcotics and psychotropic substances to the SCO Qingdao summit for approval.

The officials vowed to safeguard the authority of UN anti-drug conventions and oppose the legalization of drugs.

Liu Yuejin, deputy director of the China National Narcotic Control Commission, said he hoped the SCO member countries would consolidate the cooperation achievements in drug control and contribute to building a community of a shared future on anti-drug use and common interests.