Huawei Spain launches 6th grant series for study in China

2018-05-18 Xinhua

Huawei Spain launched the sixth edition of its grant program "The Future of TIC," it said in a press communique issued on Thursday.

The initiative will give 10 university students aged 26 or under who are in the second or third year of their course in telecommunications engineering or computer studies the chance to study in China.

The Future of TIC course is part of Huawei Spain's "creating opportunities through education" strategy and will allow the students to visit the Huawei head offices in Shenzhen and Beijing, where they will be given courses on cloud computing, big data and 5G networks.

As well as adding "extra value" to the students' curricula and confirming Huawei's commitment to training the best young Spanish talent, the visit also aims to give them a view of the methods and strategy of a "multinational leader in the informational and communication technology sector."

The chosen students will also have the chance to see how Huawei works in-situ and discover Chinese culture firsthand during their two-week visit.

The Future of TIC forms part of Huawei's global training program, "Seeds for The Future" which began in Spain in 2013 and which has so far given 75 students the chance to visit and study in China with Huawei.

　　

