Book published to teach Xi Thought

Party organizations of all levels must arrange the study of a newly published book about Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, the Party's top publicity authority said in a statement released on Thursday.

The book, whose title translates as 30 Chapters about Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, was compiled by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee. It covers 30 topics highlighting the significance, system, connotation and practical aspects of new era thought.

It is the top political task for the whole Party and country to study and implement Xi Jinping Thought, the publicity department said in the statement.

The book, which was compiled with the approval of the CPC Central Committee, was released by Xuexi Publishing House on Thursday, has been distributed across China and is available in Xinhua Bookstores nationwide.

It focuses on such questions as what kind of socialism with Chinese characteristics should be upheld and developed in the new era, and how to uphold and develop socialism with Chinese characteristics.

Reflecting the spirit of the CPC's 19th National Congress, the book systematically and comprehensively elaborates on its topic.

It explains that Xi Jinping Thought is the guiding thought that the Party and the country must follow in the long run. It encourages the public to learn the Thought and use it to guide their work.

In the statement, the publicity department required all Party organizations to arrange studying the book to get an in-depth understanding of Xi Jinping Thought.

The CPC's 19th National Congress in October enshrined Xi Jinping Thought into the Party's Constitution and the thought was enshrined into the country's Constitution during the top legislature's session in March.

The Thought represents the latest achievement in adapting Marxism to a Chinese context and encapsulates the practical experience and collective wisdom of the Party and the people, the statement said.

The publicity department required Party organizations of all levels to uphold the Four Consciousnesses-to enhance political integrity, develop a better understanding of the general picture, follow the core leadership of the Central Committee and act consistently on CPC Central Committee policy.

The book should serve as a textbook for trainees at Party schools of all levels and university students, the statement said.