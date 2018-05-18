Trump meets Xi's special envoy

US President Donald Trump meets with President Xi Jinping's special envoy and Vice-Premier Liu He at the White House on May 17, 2018. (Photo/Donald Trump's Twitter account)

U.S. President Donald Trump met Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He in the White House Oval Office on Thursday.

Liu, who is visiting the U.S. as President Xi Jinping's special envoy, conveyed President Xi and China's First Lady Peng Liyuan's greetings to President Trump and his wife Melania.

President Trump also wanted Liu to extend greetings to President Xi and Madame Peng. The two sides had an in-depth exchange of views on bilateral economic and trade issues.