LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Trump meets Xi's special envoy

1
2018-05-18 08:10chinadaily.com.cn Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download
US President Donald Trump meets with President Xi Jinping's special envoy and Vice-Premier Liu He at the White House on May 17, 2018. (Photo/Donald Trump's Twitter account)

US President Donald Trump meets with President Xi Jinping's special envoy and Vice-Premier Liu He at the White House on May 17, 2018. (Photo/Donald Trump's Twitter account)

U.S. President Donald Trump met Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He in the White House Oval Office on Thursday.

Liu, who is visiting the U.S. as President Xi Jinping's special envoy, conveyed President Xi and China's First Lady Peng Liyuan's greetings to President Trump and his wife Melania.

President Trump also wanted Liu to extend greetings to President Xi and Madame Peng. The two sides had an in-depth exchange of views on bilateral economic and trade issues.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.