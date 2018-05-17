LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Russian Duma passes amended bill on counter-sanctions against U.S., allies

1
2018-05-17 21:07Xinhua Editor: Wang Fan ECNS App Download

The Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament, passed on Thursday in the second reading an amended version of a bill authorizing the president to impose sanctions in response to economic restrictions adopted by the United States and its allies, as well as other "unfriendly states" against Russia.

"During a plenary session, deputies approved in the second reading the draft law 'On counteraction measures to unfriendly actions of the U.S. and/or other foreign states'," the press service of the State Duma said.

The latest set of western sanctions affecting 38 Russian individuals and entities, including seven business leaders and 17 senior officials, for their alleged "malign activity" around the world, was adopted by Washington in April.

On Tuesday, the Duma passed the bill in the first reading.

The amended version of the bill entitles the Russian president to ban or restrict cooperation with entities of "unfriendly states," imports of goods produced by such entities and exports of Russian products and raw materials, the list of which may be compiled by the government.

Foreign entities may also be banned to provide works and services for Russian state or municipal bodies, as well as to participate in the privatization of Russian property.

From the text of the bill were excluded clauses allowing bans of concrete goods like medicines, tobacco, alcohol, foodstuff, as well as software and exports of products made with the use of rare metals.

Besides, the new text does not mention a possible ban on services of foreign, consulting, auditing and legal firms, or on employment of foreign citizens.

But the bill authorizes the president to impose other sanctions not mentioned in its text.

After the second reading no more amendments can be introduced to the bill which will have to be passed in the third and final reading, then endorsed by the Federation Council upper parliament chamber and then signed into law by the president.

The Duma also voted on Thursday to postpone the second reading of another bill introducing fines and other types of punishment to individuals or entities for evading cooperation with companies that are subject to sanctions.

The work on the bill will proceed after additional consultations with Russian businesses, a Duma statement said.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.