China, France agree on 'three handles' to enhance practical cooperation

China and France have agreed to make use of "three handles" to comprehensively enhance practical cooperation between the two countries, visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here Wednesday.

Wang made the remarks at a joint press conference with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian after their talks.

The two sides have agreed to seize the opportunity and bring the bilateral ties to a new level, said Wang, who is also a state councilor of China.

The first handle is their major cooperative projects, through which the two countries would jointly promote the development of various high-tech industries such as nuclear energy, aeronautics and space, said Wang.

The second handle is China's further opening-up, which allows the two sides to deepen cooperation on various new areas such as innovation, artificial intelligence, digital economy, and to open new grounds for bilateral cooperation, the Chinese minister said.

The third handle is the hosting of China-France Year of the Environment, a joint decision by the leaders of the two countries made in January during French President Emmanuel Macron's state visit to China, according to the Chinese top diplomat.

The two countries will strengthen strategic communication and cooperation on climate and environment, promote bilateral cooperation on green manufacturing and green finance, and contribute to the global efforts to fight climate change and achieve sustainable growth, said Wang.

The Chinese minister also highlighted alignment of China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative with France's own development strategies.

Other issues the two foreign ministers discussed during their meeting include China-European cooperation, Iran nuclear deal, and their commitment to the multilateral global trade system with the World Trade Organization at its center.