7 killed, 6 injured in NE China road accident

2018-05-17 15:47Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Seven people have died and another six were injured after a road accident in Dehui city, northeast China's Jilin Province, on Thursday morning.

The accident happened around 5 a.m. when a truck collided head-on with a mini bus carrying 12 passengers on an expressway. Seven people in the bus died, including the driver, and the other six passengers were injured.

The injured have been hospitalized, and are in stable conditions.

The truck driver has been detained.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

　　

