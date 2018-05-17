LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Heavy downpour kills 7 in NW China

1
2018-05-17 15:37Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Seven people were killed and one was injured after a heavy downpour hit Minxian county of Dingxi city in northwest China's Gansu Province on Wednesday afternoon, local authorities announced on Thursday.

Heavy rain and hail hit the county from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Six townships were affected, authorities said.

The injured person has been hospitalized and is in stable condition.

Relatives of each victim have been given 10,000 yuan (1,572 U.S. dollars), and necessities, including tents, umbrellas and food, have been allocated to the worst-hit areas, authorities said.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.