Heavy downpour kills 7 in NW China

Seven people were killed and one was injured after a heavy downpour hit Minxian county of Dingxi city in northwest China's Gansu Province on Wednesday afternoon, local authorities announced on Thursday.

Heavy rain and hail hit the county from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Six townships were affected, authorities said.

The injured person has been hospitalized and is in stable condition.

Relatives of each victim have been given 10,000 yuan (1,572 U.S. dollars), and necessities, including tents, umbrellas and food, have been allocated to the worst-hit areas, authorities said.