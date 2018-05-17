What to expect at China's 2018 Int'l Film & TV Program Exhibition

The 15th China International Film and TV Program Exhibition opened in Beijing on Thursday morning, with over 300 participants from more than 50 countries and regions bringing around 80,000 programs.

With the theme "New Era, New Accomplishments, New Chapter," this year's expo sees a variety of genres covering TV dramas, films, animations, variety shows on display.

The event was hosted by the China Media Group, which was officially inaugurated on April 19 this year after a combination of China Central Television (CCTV), China Global Television Network (CGTN), China National Radio (CNR) and China Radio International (CRI).

Shen Haixiong, president of the China Media Group, opened the TV & Film Expo by delivering a brief speech at the Beijing Exhibition Center on Thursday morning.

A variety of exhibitors present the new trends

Besides news TV stations, many film and television production companies, as well as the major streaming websites such as iQiyi and Tencent are also on hand.

The expo will host events including a forum on the power of big data in the programs' evaluation, as well as the internalization of Chinese film and television.

Technology highlighted at the expo

For the first time, new media VR and interactive experiences are part of this year's expo.

For instance, visitors can experience for themselves how green screens are used.

Meanwhile, through online live broadcasts as well as online exhibition projects, people are given access to the trends without physically having to be there.

Chinese programs eyeing overseas market

Based on the Belt and Road Initiative, the Chinese film and television industry is also eyeing the international market. Therefore, cooperation and exportation are also highlighted at the expo.

It is also echoing the country's strategy of promoting the Chinese culture's "going out."

The Belt and Road Media Community, launched by the China International Television Corporation, will also stage a series of events and projects during the expo.

The 2018 International Film and TV Program Exhibition will run from Thursday to Saturday, and is expected to host at least 8,000 visitors.