Tibet home to more inheritors of intangible cultural heritage

Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region has an additional 28 national-level intangible cultural heritage representative inheritors, according to the lastest list released by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

On Wednesday, the ministry announced a list of artists with the official responsibility of carrying forward the country's intangible cultural heritage.

The figure brought the total number of national-level representative inheritors of intangible cultural heritage in the region to 96.

Tibet has 89 representative intangible cultural heritage programs under state-protection.