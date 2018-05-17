LINE

SCO Women's Forum held in Beijing

The first Shanghai Cooperation Organization Forum on Women, which is held by the All-China Women's Federation, kicks off in Beijing, capital of China, May 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

A forum to promote communication among women from Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member countries was held in Beijing on Wednesday.

The first SCO Women's Forum, organized by the All-China Women's Federation, was aimed at increasing exchanges and pushing the development of a community with a shared future for humanity, said Shen Yueyue, president of the federation.

Shen called on participants of the forum to remain true to their original aspirations, advocate the "Shanghai Spirit" of the SCO, deepen practical cooperation, uphold openness and inclusiveness, and strive for common development.

Chinese women are willing to work with women from other member countries to promote the development of the SCO, enhance cooperation in the Belt and Road Initiative, safeguard regional security and stability, and promote world peace and prosperity.

The SCO has eight full members: China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and India. China will host the SCO summit in the coastal city of Qingdao in June.

 

　　

