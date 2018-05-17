LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

China, France should deepen practical cooperation: Chinese FM

1
2018-05-17 13:04Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

China and France should comprehensively deepen practical cooperation in fields such as nuclear energy, aerospace, innovation, artificial intelligence, digital economy and environment, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in Paris Wednesday.

Wang, who is on an official visit to France, made the remarks in a meeting with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

The two sides should take advantage of existing major cooperation projects, China's new round of opening up, and the China-France Year of the Environment in order to promote practical cooperation, Wang said.

Le Drian said France also hopes to enhance practical cooperation with China, especially in areas including economy and trade, environmental protection, civilian nuclear energy and innovation.

The two expressed willingness to boost cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, and agreed to discuss approaches to third-party market cooperation.

Wang and his counterpart also exchanged views on international and regional hotspot issues of mutual concern, including the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue, the Iran nuclear issue and the situation in the Middle East.

On the same day, the top Chinese diplomat also met with French President Emmanuel Macron, diplomatic adviser to the president Philippe Etienne and President of the Constitutional Council of France Laurent Fabius.

France is the first leg of Wang's four-nation tour, which will also take him to Spain, Portugal and Argentina.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.