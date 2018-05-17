China, France should deepen practical cooperation: Chinese FM

China and France should comprehensively deepen practical cooperation in fields such as nuclear energy, aerospace, innovation, artificial intelligence, digital economy and environment, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in Paris Wednesday.

Wang, who is on an official visit to France, made the remarks in a meeting with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

The two sides should take advantage of existing major cooperation projects, China's new round of opening up, and the China-France Year of the Environment in order to promote practical cooperation, Wang said.

Le Drian said France also hopes to enhance practical cooperation with China, especially in areas including economy and trade, environmental protection, civilian nuclear energy and innovation.

The two expressed willingness to boost cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, and agreed to discuss approaches to third-party market cooperation.

Wang and his counterpart also exchanged views on international and regional hotspot issues of mutual concern, including the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue, the Iran nuclear issue and the situation in the Middle East.

On the same day, the top Chinese diplomat also met with French President Emmanuel Macron, diplomatic adviser to the president Philippe Etienne and President of the Constitutional Council of France Laurent Fabius.

France is the first leg of Wang's four-nation tour, which will also take him to Spain, Portugal and Argentina.