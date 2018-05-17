LINE

Nepali Kami Rita Sherpa climbs Mount Chomolungma a record-breaking 22 times

Nepal's Kami Rita Sherpa has set a new world record by climbing Mt. Qomolangma for the 22nd time. /Xinhua Photo

Nepal's Kami Rita Sherpa on Wednesday scaled the world's highest peak, Mount Qomolangma, for a record breaking 22nd time, government officials confirmed.

"Kami Rita Sherpa reached the summit this morning at around 8:30 a.m. local time along with other climbers," Gyanendra Shrestha, an official at the Department of Tourism under the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, told Xinhua via telephone from the base camp.

His previous record of 21 summits was shared by Nepali climbers Apa Sherpa and Phurba Tashi Sherpa, both of whom have already announced retirement.

"It was obviously exciting for me to feel that I am setting a new world record. But I am not overexcited as it is a part of my job," Kami shared with Xinhua before leaving for the expedition.

Kami Rita Sherpa made his maiden ascent of Qomolangma in 1994 when he was 24 years old. He ascended the mountain for the 21st time on May 27, 2017. He has already climbed most of the peaks above 8,000 meters including K2 and Annapurna, among others.

According to Nepal's tourism department, the official government body which issues climbing permits for the Qomolangma expedition, 346 mountaineers from Nepali and foreign teams have taken the permits for the expedition this year.

Summit attempts have been underway every day since May 13 after the eight-member rope-fixing team opened the route for all climbers. The short climbing window, which depends upon favorable weather, generally falls in mid-May.

　　

