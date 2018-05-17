AI car racing, tech show and CEO keynotes at north China event

China's AI development is so fast that some people believe the country will beat the U.S. and become the world leader in this area.

That's why a lot of people are curious about the Chinese AI companies. What are they doing? What are they seeing about the future?

Here's the chance to peek inside China's AI industry: The 2nd World Intelligence Congress opens on Wednesday in Tianjin, a coastal Chinese city to the east of Beijing.

Keynotes, jokes and serious thoughts

CEOs from AI leaders in China have gathered in Tianjin to express their vision of future development, including head of jd.com Liu Qiangdong, founder of iFlyTek Liu Qingfeng, CEO of Qihoo 360 Zhou Hongyi, among others.

During the iFlyTek CEO keynote, a video of U.S. President Donald Trump's speech is displayed. The video seems legit, but his voice is synthetic, created by AI.

"I'm very happy to address the World Intelligence Congress. AI first," said the fake Trump voice.

iFlyTek created a bunch of laughter at the congress. In a demo of the company's AI translator, Liu joked about Qihoo CEO's appetite.

"Zhou Hongqi ate a total of 11 meat buns at dinner yesterday," Liu said.

In return, Zhou tells the congress why he ate that much, and warns the world about how dangerous AI can be.

"I knew I would speak at noon. It's bad for us to discuss here with empty bellies. So I ate much. What about you?" Zhou said at his keynote.

"Also, forged Trump voice is not only a joke, but also a security crisis," he added.

Expos and competitions

In addition to sit-and-talk, the congress also features AI product expositions, autonomous car competitions and drone races.