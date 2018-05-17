LINE

190 Chinese peacekeepers depart for Mali

A total of 190 Chinese peacekeepers Wednesday departed Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province, for the western African nation of Mali for a one-year UN peacekeeping mission.

The peacekeepers are part of a 395-member team, which is the sixth group to be sent to the country.

The team will take on a number of tasks including providing security services in the task area and treating the wounded.

They will also be tasked with maintenance of roads and airport runways, as well as sanitation and epidemic prevention.

They have taken part in real-combat training since earlier this year.

　　

