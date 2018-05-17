LINE

China high school uses facial recognition to ensure students pay attention in class

2018-05-17 10:29Global Times

A school in East China's Zhejiang Province is using facial recognition cameras to monitor whether students are paying attention in class.

The "smart classroom behavior management system," or "smart eye" for short, is being piloted at Hangzhou No. 11 High School, Qianjiang Evening News reported on Wednesday.

The series of cameras can automatically take attendance and record students' behavior during class.

It also analyzes each student's level of focus and emotional state based on their facial expressions - such as fear, happiness, disgust, surprise and anger - in real time.

If a student misbehaves, or appears to not be concentrating, the system automatically notifies the teacher.

Students said they welcomed being watched.

"With the 'smart eye' in action, I'm more focused and don't dare fool around in class anymore," said a student surnamed Wang from Class 4, Grade 1 - one of two lucky classes in the school's pilot program.

"Not only myself, but the entire class is better behaved now, especially during study hall," said Wang.

　　

