Military exercises clear warning against 'Taiwan independence': spokesperson

2018-05-17 10:25Xinhua

The recent military exercises performed by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) serve as a clear warning to "Taiwan independence" separatists, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.

"'Taiwan independence' is a dead end, which brings nothing but disaster to the island," said An Fengshan, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, at a press conference.

The PLA has in recent weeks conducted combat drills on the sea. The air force sent fleets of aircraft including bombers and fighter jets to fly around the Taiwan island.

"We have the resolve, confidence, and ability to safeguard our national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and contain 'Taiwan independence' activities in any form," he said, adding that there is "no way out" for separatists.

An said the reunification is an "unstoppable" historical trend and every stubborn separatist will be condemned by society and punished by history.

The spokesperson said the current tense cross-Strait relations are caused by the Democratic Progressive Party administration which does not put a stop to "de-sinicization" and "Taiwan independence" activities and obstructs cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation.

An said such deeds have drawn firm opposition from compatriots from both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

　　

