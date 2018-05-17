LINE

Politics

DPP administration should reflect on Taiwan's WHA absence: spokesperson

2018-05-17 10:21Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

 Taiwan's current Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration should reflect on the island's absence from the World Health Assembly (WHA) for two consecutive years, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.

An Fengshan, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks at a routine news briefing, in response to DPP's attempt to attend the gathering in Geneva this year.

The DPP administration should not mislead the Taiwan public and international community by passing the buck, shifting the focus and resorting to a sentimental approach, An said.

From 2009 to 2016, Taiwan participated in the WHA with observer status as "Chinese Taipei," said An.

This special arrangement was made through cross-Strait consultations under the backdrop of peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and on the foundation that both sides of the Taiwan Strait adhere to the 1992 Consensus, An said.

The DPP administration has been refusing to recognize the 1992 Consensus. Thus, the basis and prerequisite for Taiwan's participation in the assembly no longer exists, An said.

An reiterated that the DPP administration should bear full responsibility for the island's absence from the WHA this year.

　　

