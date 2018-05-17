Two astronauts complete 6-hour spacewalk, revamping Int'l Space Station

The duo wrapped up their spacewalk at 2:10 p.m. American Eastern Time, lasting about 6 hours and 31 minutes. (Photo/Agencies)

Two flight engineers of the United States space agency NASA completed the fifth spacewalk of this year out of the International Space Station on Wednesday.

Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold wrapped up their spacewalk at 2:10 p.m. American Eastern Time, lasting about 6 hours and 31 minutes, according to NASA.

The two astronauts moved the Pump Flow Control Subassembly (PFCS) from a spare parts platform on the station's truss to the Dextre robotic arm.

The PFCS is designed to drive and control the flow of ammonia through the exterior portions of the station's cooling system.

The duo then removed and replaced a camera group and a degraded Space to Ground Transmitter Receiver Controller.

Spacewalkers have spent a total of 54 days, 16 hours and 40 minutes working outside the station in support of assembly and maintenance of the orbiting laboratory, according to NASA.