LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

Two astronauts complete 6-hour spacewalk, revamping Int'l Space Station

1
2018-05-17 10:01Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download
The duo wrapped up their spacewalk at 2:10 p.m. American Eastern Time, lasting about 6 hours and 31 minutes. (Photo/Agencies)

The duo wrapped up their spacewalk at 2:10 p.m. American Eastern Time, lasting about 6 hours and 31 minutes. (Photo/Agencies)

Two flight engineers of the United States space agency NASA completed the fifth spacewalk of this year out of the International Space Station on Wednesday.

Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold wrapped up their spacewalk at 2:10 p.m. American Eastern Time, lasting about 6 hours and 31 minutes, according to NASA.

The two astronauts moved the Pump Flow Control Subassembly (PFCS) from a spare parts platform on the station's truss to the Dextre robotic arm.

The PFCS is designed to drive and control the flow of ammonia through the exterior portions of the station's cooling system.

The duo then removed and replaced a camera group and a degraded Space to Ground Transmitter Receiver Controller.

Spacewalkers have spent a total of 54 days, 16 hours and 40 minutes working outside the station in support of assembly and maintenance of the orbiting laboratory, according to NASA.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.