Concerned parties on Korean Peninsula should move towards each other: Chinese FM

2018-05-17

All concerned parties on the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue should move towards each other, not in the opposite direction, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in Paris Wednesday.

Wang told reporters that to achieve denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, an issue with deep and complex historical roots, the situation of one party showing flexibility and the other tending to take a tougher stance must be avoided.

"There have been lessons from the past and we do not wish to see the scenario repeat," said Wang, who is on an official tour to France, Spain, Portugal and Argentina.

Wang stressed that the current detente on the Korean Peninsula has not come easily, and the initiative taken by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) should be fully acknowledged.

"All the other related parties, especially the United States, should cherish the opportunity for peace that we are witnessing. We shall all be a promoter of peace, not a discourager," Wang added.

　　

