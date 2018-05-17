Sichuan Airlines inspects cockpit windows after forced diversion

A cockpit windscreen of a Sichuan Airlines jet was ripped out at 32,000ft on Monday. /CCTV Photo

Sichuan Airlines has carried out an inspection of its aircrafts of the same model as one forced to land after its right-side cockpit window broke Monday.

No problems were found during the inspection, the airline said Wednesday.

Flight 3U8633, operated by Sichuan Airlines, was forced to divert to Chengdu en route from southwest China's Chongqing Municipality to Lhasa, capital of Tibet Autonomous Region.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said the cockpit window broke as the Airbus A319 flew over Chengdu. The aircrew enacted emergency code 7700 and landed at the Chengdu airport.

An investigation by the CAAC found that the broken window was original, and had no failure or maintenance record since the aircraft entered operation on July 26, 2011.

All crew members and the 119 passengers are safe. Two crew members are still receiving treatment.

An investigation is ongoing.