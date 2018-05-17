LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

China's underwater glider sets new records

1
2018-05-17 09:49Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Haiyan, a Chinese underwater glider, has set an endurance record among its domestic peers after working for 119 days in the South China Sea.

Codenamed Haiyan, which means storm petrel in Chinese, the glider was safely recovered from the northern part of the South China Sea Monday.

The glider, developed by a team from Tianjin University, sailed 2,272.4 km over four months, a domestic record.

In April, Haiyan set a world dive record by diving 8,213 meters in the Mariana Trench, the world's deepest known trench.

The unmanned gliders can survey marine conditions, such as temperature, salinity and currents, in large bodies of water over a long period of time.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.