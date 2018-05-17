LINE

Researchers unravel content of unknown pages of diary of Anne Frank

Two extra pages can be added to the world-famous diary of Anne Frank after researchers announced the content of two pages not published before on Tuesday in Amsterdam.

During a press conference at the Anne Frank House, a museum now, researchers of the Huygens research institute and the NIOD institute for war, genocide and holocaust studies revealed that they unraveled two hidden taped pages, of which the content could be reproduced thanks to new digital techniques.

The pages contain jokes, similar anecdotes also appearing elsewhere in the diary, and Anne's view of sexual education. That the pages existed was already known, but she had pasted the two original diary pages with brownish paper.

The diary of Anne Frank is the content of a diary book that Anne received from her parents on her 13th birthday in 1942. For a period of time in hiding she would write down her experiences and thoughts.

Anne Frank was a Jewish girl living in Amsterdam during World War II. She got into hiding for the Nazi Germans, who occupied the Netherlands at that time. Anne and her family were betrayed and deported to Germany. She died in 1944 in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp.

Her diary was found after the war and would become one of the most read books in the world. It is included on the World Heritage List of UNESCO documents, the cultural organization of the United Nations.

　　

