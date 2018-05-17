China's ecology and environment ministry opens branch in Xiongan

The Ministry of Ecology and Environment on Wednesday set up its first branch in Xiongan New Area, north China's Hebei Province, since the establishment of the ministry in March.

The Xiongan Ecology and Environment Bureau will mainly be responsible for environmental protection and pollution regulation, and improving water and air quality in Xiongan, another new area of "national significance" following the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone and Shanghai Pudong New Area.

Strict law enforcement and technological innovation will be emphasized during the fight against pollution and eco-civilization construction, said the new bureau.

Solid and hazardous waste will be reduced, harmlessly treated and recycled in the area, the bureau said, adding that sewage treatment and garbage disposal in its rural areas would be stepped up.