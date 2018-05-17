LINE

Xi sends condolences to Indonesian president over terror attacks in East Java

2018-05-17 08:59Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday sent condolences to Indonesian President Joko Widodo over the recent deadly terror attacks in East Java province.

Xi said he was shocked to learn the terror attacks occurred in the city of Surabaya, provincial capital of East Java on Sunday and Monday, which have killed at least 12 civilians and injured dozens of others.

On behalf of the Chinese government and the Chinese people, and also in his own name, Xi expressed his deep condolences for those innocent victims who died in attacks. He also expressed his sincere sympathies to the injured and families of the victims.

Noting that terrorism is the common enemy of mankind, Xi said that China strongly opposes all forms of terrorism.

China is willing to work with the international community, including Indonesia, to jointly fight against terrorism and safeguard peace and stability in regions and the world at large.

　　

