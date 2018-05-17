LINE

Beijing new airport to meet navigation conditions by September 2019

Beijing's new international airport will be completed by the end of the year and meet navigation conditions by September 2019, local authorities said Wednesday.

The Beijing Municipal Commission of Housing and Urban-Rural Development said construction of the airport was going smoothly. The terminal has been completed, and internal decoration and equipment installation are underway.

A terminal area of 700,000 square meters, four runways and 268 aircraft stands will be added to the Chinese capital once the new airport enters operation. Creative designs for the convenience of passengers have been adopted to shorten the distance between check-in and boarding, and save time for luggage claim, the commission said.

The airport, located 46 kilometers south of downtown Beijing, is designed to take pressure off overcrowded Beijing Capital International Airport in the northeastern suburbs. It will sit at the junction of Beijing's Daxing District and Langfang, a city in Hebei Province.

　　

