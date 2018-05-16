LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Mainland official pledges more development opportunities for Taiwan compatriots

1
2018-05-16 21:34Xinhua Editor: Wang Fan ECNS App Download

The Chinese mainland's Taiwan affairs chief Wednesday said that the mainland would continue to advance cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation, and provide Taiwanese compatriots with more development opportunities.

Liu Jieyi, head of the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks while meeting with representatives of a conference by the Association of Taiwan Investment Enterprises on the Mainland.

Liu called on the association to unite Taiwanese business people to adhere to the one-China principle, resolutely oppose "Taiwan independence," and jointly promote the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and reunification of the motherland.

The official also spoke of contributions made by the association in uniting and leading Taiwan business people to boost cross-Strait economic cooperation and the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.