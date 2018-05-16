LINE

Politics

China applauds New Zealand PM's remarks on bilateral ties

2018-05-16 21:29Xinhua

China applauds New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's remarks on further promoting bilateral ties, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Wednesday.

"China stands ready to work with New Zealand to deepen political mutual trust, expand dialogue, exchanges, and cooperation in various areas, and advance the comprehensive strategic partnership to yield more outcomes, based on the principle of mutual respect, equal footings, and mutual benefits," spokesperson Lu Kang said at a daily press briefing.

While addressing the fourth New Zealand China Business Summit on Monday, Ardern said that relationship with China is one of the country's the most important and far-reaching international relationships. "In fact, given our size difference and the geographical distance between us, we really have led the world in many ways by developing a relationship that brings great benefit to both sides," the prime minister said.

New Zealand was among the first countries to acknowledge China's full market economy status as well as the first developed country that concluded a bilateral FTA with China.

"It is obvious that these 'firsts' have brought tangible benefits to the two countries and two peoples," Lu said.

　　

