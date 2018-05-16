LINE

Wuhan to host 2018 FINA Diving World Cup

2018 FINA Diving World Cup is set to be held from June 4th to June 10th in the Sports Center of Wuhan, capital city of central China's Hubei Province.

Host China will field a strong line-up to the World Cup, including Olympic champions Chen Aisen, Shi Tingmao, Cao Yuan and other 13 divers from the national diving team.

Zhou Jihong, President of the China Swimming Association said at a press conference on May 16 that the Chinese diving team picked the 16 divers through two trials.

Divers from 26 countries and regions are expected to take part in the World Cup.

　　

