LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Xi meets DPRK's WPK friendship visiting group

1
2018-05-16 21:20Xinhua Editor: Wang Fan ECNS App Download
Xi Jinping (C, front), general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Chinese president, meets with a friendship visiting group of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea led by Pak Thae Song, member of the Political Bureau and vice-chairman of the WPK Central Committee, in Beijing, capital of China, May 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

Xi Jinping (C, front), general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Chinese president, meets with a friendship visiting group of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea led by Pak Thae Song, member of the Political Bureau and vice-chairman of the WPK Central Committee, in Beijing, capital of China, May 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Chinese president, on Wednesday met with a friendship visiting group of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea led by Pak Thae Song, member of the Political Bureau and vice-chairman of the WPK Central Committee.

Wang Huning, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, attended the meeting.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.