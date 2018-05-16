U.S.-China innovation summit leads to collision of people, ideas

The U.S.-China Innovation and Investment Summit will lead to a collision of people and ideas in the field of innovation, Chief Development Officer in the U.S. city of Houston Andy Icken told Xinhua on Tuesday.

The third U.S.-China Innovation and Investment Summit wrapped up its two-day meeting on Tuesday in Houston in the state of Texas.

More than 500 participants from China and the United States, including entrepreneurs and investors, met at the conference.

"If you talk to people in the innovation business, they will tell you the most important things are the collision of people and ideas. Whether they be informal or formal. I think events like this leads to the collision of ideas that lead to further discussions down the road," said Icken who visited China five times over the past six year.

"The more we have interactions like this, both of us will prosper and mutually benefit," he added.

The summit featured a range of events, including "INNOSTARS" preliminary competitions, innovation forums, B2B matchmaking, company exhibits, as well as satellite activities.

It not only enabled Chinese entrepreneurs to learn about the development of science and technology in the United States, but also allowed for one-to-one communications with American companies. It also showcased the advantages of different places and cities in China, providing new opportunities for international investment and cooperation.