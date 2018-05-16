China calls for 'cherishing the hard won détente' on Korean Peninsula

Lu Kang, the spokesperson of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Wednesday that the détente on the Korean Peninsula should be cherished by all relevant parties and called on those involved to maintain composure and show goodwill.

"In order to continue and consolidate the easing momentum on the peninsula, relevant parties should maintain composure, show goodwill and avoid actions that would provoke each other," Lu said. "To jointly create favorable conditions and an atmosphere for solving the problem through dialogue and consultation."

The remark came after the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) suspended planned high-level talks with the Republic of Korea (ROK) on Wednesday, denounced the joint ROK-U.S. military exercises, and threatened to scrap the forthcoming summit between its leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump if Washington unilaterally demands the DPRK give up its nuclear program.