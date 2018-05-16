LINE

Beijing police offer tips to public as part of economic crime crackdown

2018-05-16 15:09chinadaily.com.cn

Beijing police have cracked down hard on economic crime this year, with the aim to ensure security and maintain market order, the capital's Public Security Bureau said on Tuesday.

Police have solved more than 1,200 economic crimes and detained about 1,400 suspects, up 54 percent and 24 percent respectively year-on-year, since the launch of a targeted campaign in January, the authority said in a statement.

The crackdown mainly targets those who commit financial crimes, such as securities fraud, or sell counterfeit goods.

To inform the public of the campaign's progress and to educate people on how to protect against crime, the authority hosted an exhibition with 16 district bureaus on Tuesday.

At the event, police officers talked about some of the effective measures they have used against fraud and showed visitors how to avoid buying fake goods, according to the statement.

　　

