LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

3 militants killed in attack on police headquarters in Riau, Indonesia

1
2018-05-16 13:51Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Three militants were shot dead and another was injured in an attack on the police headquarters in Riau province of Indonesia on Wednesday, the provincial police said.

Police chief of Riau province Inspector General Nandang said a total of eight militants with a white minivan launched the attacks on the police headquarters.

The police shot four out of the eight attackers and three of the four were killed while the remaining five terrorists escaped, Beritasatu TV quoted the police chief as saying.

The police are hunting for the militants, according to the police chief.

The militants rampantly shot the police office located on Sudirman street of Pekanbaru, the provincial capital at 09:00 a.m. Jakarta time and they also used swords to stab police personnel, national police spokesman Muhammad Iqbal said.

The attack come days after a series of terrorist strikes in Indonesia, including suicide bombings in three churches on Sunday in Surabaya city, the provincial capital of East Java and a suicide bombing at the police headquarters in the city, which left at least 25 people dead and dozens of others injured.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.