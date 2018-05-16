DPRK says may 'reconsider' top level meeting with U.S.

A senior official of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Wednesday said the country may reconsider a scheduled DPRK-U.S. summit if the United States insists on pressuring DPRK to abandon its nuclear arsenal.

The DPRK had earlier announced a suspension of a ministerial level meeting with South Korea to protest an ongoing U.S.-South Korea joint military drill.

The high-level inter-Korean talks are scheduled for Wednesday, and U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet the DPRK's top leader Kim Jong Un on June 12 in Singapore.

The U.S.-South Korea joint drill is a deliberate challenge to the Panmunjom Declaration and another demonstration of "maximum pressure and sanctions" policy of the United States and South Korea towards the DPRK, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said early Wednesday.

The two-week drill involves over 100 aircraft including B-52 strategic nuclear bombers and F-22 Raptor stealth fighters.