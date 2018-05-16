China's Taiwan office: 'No way out' for Taiwan independence

A Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) air force formation conducts island patrols during training on April 26, 2018. (Xinhua/Wu Yuepeng)

"No way out" for Taiwan independence, said An Fengshan, spokesman from the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council on Wednesday at a press conference.

An also said the military drill and island patrol conducted by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) recently have sent out a clear signal which is to prevent "Taiwan independence" in any form.

China has the ability and confidence to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, An added.