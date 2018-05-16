LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Military

China's Taiwan office: 'No way out' for Taiwan independence

1
2018-05-16 11:24CGTN Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download
A Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) air force formation conducts island patrols during training on April 26, 2018. (Xinhua/Wu Yuepeng)

A Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) air force formation conducts island patrols during training on April 26, 2018. (Xinhua/Wu Yuepeng)

"No way out" for Taiwan independence, said An Fengshan, spokesman from the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council on Wednesday at a press conference.

An also said the military drill and island patrol conducted by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) recently have sent out a clear signal which is to prevent "Taiwan independence" in any form.

China has the ability and confidence to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, An added.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.