LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

S Korea expresses regrets over DPRK's suspension of high-level talks

1
2018-05-16 11:08Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

South Korea on Wednesday expressed regrets over the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)'s decision to suspend the scheduled high-level inter-Korean talks.

Seoul's unification ministry in charge of inter-Korean affairs said in a statement that it was regrettable for the DPRK to unilaterally delay the senior-level inter-Korean dialogue, which the two sides agreed to hold on Wednesday.

The statement said the delay was against the spirit of the Panmunjom Declaration, which was announced on April 27 after the third inter-Korean summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un.

The DPRK agreed Tuesday to hold high-level talks with South Korea Wednesday at the border village of Panmunjom to discuss ways to enforce the Panmunjom Declaration, but it suspended the talks before dawn citing the ongoing South Korea-U.S. joint air maneuvers.

The two-week "Max Thunder" joint air combat exercise kicked off on May 11, mobilizing about 100 aircrafts including eight F-22 stealth fighter jets as well as F-15Ks and F-16s.

The DPRK's Korean Central News Agency reported that "F-22 Raptor" radar-evading warplanes and "B-52" strategic bombers, mobilized to the South Korea-U.S. joint annual air drills, are aimed at launching pre-emptive strikes against the DPRK as well as taking control of the airspace.

To develop sustainable inter-Korean relations and build permanent peace via the implementation of the Panmunjom Declaration, the South Korean government will take necessary measures through close consultations among relevant ministries, the statement said.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.