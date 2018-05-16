Xinjiang issues preferential policies for green mining companies

Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has issued preferential policies for mining enterprises with exemplary records for implementing environmental standards.

Companies that are labeled by authorities as "green" mining enterprises will enjoy preferential polices on mining rights, land use, as well as tax break and financial support over the next three years, according to a guideline issued by the regional government.

These green mining companies will enjoy priority status for the transfer of mining quotas and mining rights on minerals if the total output is controlled by the regional or central government, according to the guideline.

The companies will also enjoy the priority status for the transfer of mining or exploitation rights when they expire.

Xinjiang, heavily reliant on energy resource exploitation, still faces many environmental issues, such as insufficient production capacity cuts, and inadequate treatment of air and water pollution.

This year, the regional government has introduced a number of measures to improve the environment.

In April, Xinjiang issued new standards to limit pollutant discharge from mineral firms. The new standards will be applied to minerals, electroplating and battery manufacturing companies in Fuyun, Shache, and Shanshan counties.