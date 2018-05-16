Senior CPC official wraps up Britain visit

Cai Qi (R), a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and secretary of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee, meets with Britain's Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington, in London, Britain, May 14, 2018. Cai Qi on Tuesday wrapped up his five-day trip to Britain. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

Cai Qi, a member of Political Bureau of Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Tuesday wrapped up his five-day trip to Britain.

Cai, also secretary of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee, said during his trip that the Sino-British cooperation is faced with new opportunities.

China stands ready to work with the British side to implement the important consensus reached by the two countries' leaders, strengthen the high-level exchanges, boost strategic mutual trust and promote the pragmatic cooperation under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, Cai said.

The senior CPC official said that China is willing to strengthen the inter-party exchanges between the two countries and also deepen Beijing's cooperation with Britain.

During his visit, Cai met with Britain's Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington, the Duke of York Prince Andrew, the Opposition Leader Jeremy Corbyn, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon as well as London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

The British side said the cooperation between the two countries is extensive and has huge potential. They spoke highly of China's recent pledge to further open to the outside world and are willing to promote the exchanges and communication between the two sides in different levels.

They said that London stands ready to strengthen its cooperation with Beijing in areas including economic and trade and people to people exchanges.

Cai, during his stay in Britain, also visited London's Highgate Cemetery to pay tribute to Karl Marx who was buried there, and witnessed the signing of contracts of the bilateral cooperation in economic and trade as well as science and technology areas.