Trump says Melania 'doing really well' after procedure

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that his wife, Melania, is "doing really well" as she is recovering from a medical procedure to treat a kidney condition.

The first lady "will be leaving hospital in 2 or 3 days," Trump said in a tweet Tuesday morning. "Thank you for so much love and support!"

In a live broadcast speech later at the annual Peace Officers Memorial Service on Capitol Hill, Trump said that her wife is watching the event on TV as he praised the medical staff at the military hospital where the first lady is staying.

The first lady's office announced Monday afternoon that she "underwent an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition."

"The procedure was successful and there were no complications," according to a statement. "The first lady looks forward to a full recovery."

The White House withheld additional information about the first lady's condition, citing her right to privacy.

Trump visited Melania at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, state of Maryland, on Monday evening.

An embolization is a minimally invasive treatment that blocks one or more blood vessels or abnormal vascular channels.

Mrs. Trump, 48, was last seen in public on Wednesday at a White House event to honor military mothers and spouses.

A Slovenia-born former model, Melania married Trump in 2005. They have a 12-year-old son, Barron.