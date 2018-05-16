Shanghai sets up pioneering brain science center

Shanghai has launched a research center focusing on brain science and brain-inspired intelligence, fields closely linked with artificial intelligence (AI).

Brain science and brain-inspired intelligence studies can be applied in improving the diagnosis and prevention of brain diseases, and developing brain-inspired AI algorithms and hardware.

The move follows the establishment of a similar center in Beijing in March and comes as China is increasing its efforts to draw top talent in these fields by providing funding and facilities.

The new center is located in Zhangjiang Laboratory, a leading science facility co-established by Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and Shanghai municipal government in September.

"The center will work in the most cutting-edge fields to produce world-class outcomes, " said Bai Chunli, head of the CAS. "We will also employ top scientists from all over the world."

The center is also creating a more effective management system, as well as salary and incentive mechanisms that can compete with international institutions, Bai added.

In early 2016, the CAS set up the Center for Excellence in Brain Science and Intelligence Technology, combining resources from 20 research institutions, including 80 top laboratories, across the country.

China is also launching "China Brain Project," a 15-year project approved in 2016, following related projects set up in the United States, European Union, and Japan.