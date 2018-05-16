LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Envoy: Syria solution lies in common ground

1
2018-05-16 09:09China Daily Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

A political settlement is essential to solving the Syria issue, and its people should be the ones to decide the country's future, Xie Xiaoyan, the Chinese government's special envoy, said at a discussion in Shanghai on Monday.

Participants agreed that measures such as revising the Constitution, as well as other reforms, are the correct way to settle the seven-year conflict, Xie said at the conclusion of the International Symposium on the Prospect of a Political Settlement of the Syrian Issue, co-hosted by Shanghai Institutes for International Studies and Shanghai International Studies University.

Diplomats and researchers from across the world attended the discussion.

Xie emphasized that the Syrian issue is far more than a domestic problem, but has affected the security and stability of the region and the entire world, and all relevant parties should seek common ground while resolving differences to promote the establishment of an effective political settlement.

Franck Gellet, French ambassador for Syria, said one of the most urgent things is to end the military conflicts within the country and try to restore negotiations and talks among the different parties.

"The reform should be based on a stable domestic environment and economic situation, which requires a cease-fire," he said.

Bassam Abu Abdullah, an adviser to Syria's Minister of Information, said it is necessary to maintain a channel for open dialogue channel, such as the Astana talks.

Organized by Russia, Iran and Turkey, the discussions serve as a communication platform for all sides in Syria and are a crucial part of the peace process.

At the same time, Abdullah said that any kind of political settlement should come from the Syrian people and represent their voices and interests.

"No one knows Syria better than its people," he said.

Ye Qing, assistant president of the Shanghai Institutes for International Studies, said Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity must be upheld, and the Syrian people's choices must be respected during the process of political settlement.

"Although there are different views and perspectives, the participants believe that the Syrian issue must ultimately be resolved by the Syrians and cannot be replaced by foreign forces."

Abdullah also praised China's efforts to promote negotiations and for providing humanitarian aid to the Syrian people.

He said what China has done follows UN resolutions and international law, something all countries are supposed to do.

Xie emphasized that China has no private interest in solving the Syrian issue but was showing its willingness to preserve peace and order in the world.

He said China will continue to help Syrian refugees and support reconstruction, such as cultivating talent and rebuilding infrastructure.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.