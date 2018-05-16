LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

China's island province to limit number of new cars

1
2018-05-16 08:25Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download
Photo taken on March 23, 2018 shows the Inaugural Ceremony Site of Boao Forum for Asia, Qionghai City of south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Photo taken on March 23, 2018 shows the Inaugural Ceremony Site of Boao Forum for Asia, Qionghai City of south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

China's island province of Hainan will control the number of new cars by setting registration quotas.

Starting from August 1, license plates for new cars, except new-energy ones, can be obtained by either a lottery-style system or bidding, the provincial government announced Tuesday night.

The precise quota has not yet been announced. Registration of new cars will halt between Wednesday and July 31.

Hainan plans to have all its vehicles run on new energy by 2030 to promote green development.

The island has more than 9 million people and about 1.18 million vehicles. It plans to introduce 5,600 new energy vehicles into the market and build more than 10,000 recharging posts this year.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.