HK to 'spare no effort' in innovation

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region's Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor said on Tuesday that the SAR government will leave no stone unturned in promoting the development of innovation and technology.

Lam spoke at a forum the day after President Xi Jinping handed down instructions in which he vowed to support Hong Kong in becoming an international innovation and technology hub.

Under Xi's instructions, the central government's firm support and the participation of leading technology figures from Hong Kong and the mainland, the SAR government will exert itself to the utmost, Lam said. She also expressed gratitude for Xi's instructions.

Xi's words were understood to be a response to a letter written to him by 24 Hong Kong academicians from the Chinese academies of science and engineering in June that appealed for more national research funds and favorable policies for Hong Kong.

The subsequent improved access to national-level funding for the city's scientists has been a shot in the arm for Hong Kong's innovation and technology industry, Lam said.

She also said it would enhance bilateral collaboration in science and technology between the mainland and Hong Kong.

Other officials charged with handling Hong Kong affairs joined Lam and pledged to contribute to better integrating collaboration between Hong Kong and the mainland in science and technology by building more communication channels and coordinating policies.

Tan Tieniu, deputy director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region said the office would "actively and concretely" abide by Xi's instructions by closely communicating with the country's science and technology departments to express Hong Kong's needs in a timely manner. It also will help maintain the city's prosperity and stability, as well as guaranteeing the "one country, two systems" policy.

Huang Liuquan, deputy director of the State Council's Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, said his office would strictly follow the central government's policy on Hong Kong.

Vice-Minister of Science and Technology Huang Wei called science and technology in Hong Kong important to the country's innovation. Huang said his ministry would gather more Hong Kong scientists and researchers to participate in related management work.