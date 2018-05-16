Party to strengthen diplomatic leadership

President: Open new prospects for major-country diplomacy

The Communist Party of China Central Committee's centralized and unified leadership over foreign affairs should be strengthened to open up new prospects of "major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics", President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.

Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remark at the first meeting of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee held in Beijing. Xi is director of the commission.

In his speech, Xi said that under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee, China has innovated its diplomatic theory and practice, pushed developing the Belt and Road Initiative, proactively participated in reforms to the global governance system, safeguarded national sovereignty, enhanced the Party's leadership over diplomatic work and found a new way of conducting major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics.

Xi pointed out that unstable and uncertain factors are increasing in the world and China faces opportunities and challenges in its development.

The president called for the implementation of plans of major diplomatic activities, being aware of risks and resolutely safeguarding national sovereignty, security and developmental interests.

Hailing the Belt and Road Initiative as an important platform to press ahead with building a community of shared future for mankind, Xi said that the Belt and Road Initiative has been translated from a concept to reality, with great achievements being made.

Xi urged carrying out decisions formulated at the first Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, gathering the consensus from all sides, expanding the national opening-up and enhancing coordination with other sides to benefit the people of all countries.

Xi also highlighted the importance of local governments' diplomatic work, saying it has great significance to advance international exchanges and deepen reform.

Local governments' diplomatic work should be guided under the centralized and unified leadership of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, Xi said, adding that the resources of all local governments should be properly distributed and used.

Xi stressed the importance of the role played by the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, which he said should provide effective guidance for the country's diplomatic work.

The top-level design and coordination must be enhanced to advance reforms of the foreign affairs system, Xi said.

The meeting adopted some documents, including a regulation on the work of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee.