Chinese dance drama Dunhuang to debut in Australia

Traditional Chinese dancers arrived in Sydney on Tuesday to prepare for the first ever Dunhuang performances in the country.

The historic tour will run in three Australian cities during September and October.

Inspired by the famous Dunhuang cave artworks located on the ancient silk road, the dramatic Dunhuang dance describes the story of a painter and his daughter who risk their lives to save a foreign merchant.

The show praises the friendship between China and other countries and presents the cave art in a colourful and spectacular manner.

First staged in 1979, Dunhuang has been performed across the world more than 2,800 times in over 40 countries.

It has been recognized as "a milestone in the history of Chinese dance drama," deputy director of the China Arts and Entertainment Group Lu Wang told Xinhua.

"The reason for its long-lasting success is, firstly, the story is interesting and has a coherent narrative; and secondly, we are continuously updating the show, the content, technique, and costumes to catch up the development of the society and attract younger audience."

To be performed in Newcastle, the Gold Coast and Sydney, Lu said, the most distinctive feature of the show is that it illustrates the beauty of lines.

"We are very happy to play the show in Sydney because Dunhuang is a symbol of multiculturalism and inclusive, which exactly matches the social value of Sydney," she said.