Laos vows to boost practical cooperation with China

Laos has pledged to enhance across-the-board practical cooperation with China and further deepen Laos-China comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation.

The pledge came when Bounnhang Vorachit, general secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and president of Laos, and Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith met separately with Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi here on Monday.

Noting that Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, made a successful visit to Laos last year, Zhao said the leaders of the two parties and the two countries have reached important consensus on jointly building the China-Laos community of shared future with strategic importance.

China is willing to work with Laos to follow the consensus, strengthen strategic communication, enhance synergy of development strategies and expand practical cooperation, he said, adding that China and Laos are friendly socialist neighbors with ever deepening time-honored traditional friendship.

Zhao also called for jointly safeguarding the security of major projects under the Belt and Road Initiative and continuously improving the bilateral law enforcement and security cooperation, so as to move forward the comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation between the two countries and bring more benefits to the two peoples.

The Lao leaders congratulated China on its achievements made under the leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Xi Jinping at the core, and expressed willingness to join hands with China to promote practical cooperation in various fields and deepen the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation.